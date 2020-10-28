CRESTON — The Creston Women’s Club is having its Almost Famous Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Nov. 13.

Proceeds will go toward the club’s youth scholarship program. It is the only scholarship fundraiser the club will be having in 2020.

Tickets are $15 per meal or $50 for a family-style meal that serves four people. Dinner includes spaghetti with meatballs and sauce, French bread, salad and cookies. Meals have to be picked up between 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at the Creston Community Center.

Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 8 and are available online at CrestonWomensClub.org, by calling Donna at 805-610-1517, or mailing a check to Creston Women’s Club, PO Box 63, Creston, CA 93432.

