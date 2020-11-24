SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Thanksgiving holiday traditionally marks the beginning of a busy air travel season. While pandemic restrictions are in effect across the country, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is an essential service provider and remains open and operational. For those who choose to travel during this holiday season, please keep in mind the following:

If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, please do not travel. Adhere to county and state regulations and stay isolated.

Follow health guidelines. All visitors must wear a mask or face covering when at the airport. Maintain social distance of six feet or more, and wash your hands frequently with soap.

Greet passengers on the curb. When picking up someone from the airport, please pick them up on the curb and do not meet them in the terminal. If in-terminal assistance is required, send in only one member of your party.

Understand the security process. When going through the security checkpoint, come prepared to follow the 3-1-1 rule for your liquids and gels: 3 ounces of liquid in a 1 quart bag, 1 bag per person. Preparing your liquids ahead of time helps prevent crowding in the security line.

Enhanced health and safety measures are in place. The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is working to provide a safe and convenient travel experience. It has installed several features to minimize person-to-person contact, including social distance markers, plexiglass windows, and restricted seating. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the terminal. Per the current COVID-19 restrictions, the café is providing only grab-and-go items. The airport has added outdoor tables and seating, and snacks may be enjoyed outside.

More information about the airport’s commitment to health and safety can be found here. Details about the County of San Luis Obispo’s current COVID-19 restrictions and guidance are available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related