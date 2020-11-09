SAN LUIS OBISPO — COVID-19 cases continue to spike in San Luis Obispo County.

SLO County Public Health Officials reported 226 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, including a new single-day high of 128 on Saturday, Nov. 7, bringing the overall total to 4,794 with 474 active cases.

Fifty-five new cases were reported on Sunday and 43 were reported on Monday.

The City of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly campus residents accounted for 113 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days. North County communities had 82 new cases, with Paso Robles accounting for 43.

Public Health officials reported 62 new cases in the City of SLO on Saturday, 19 on Sunday and two on Monday, with 27 being reported for Cal Poly campus residents over the three days.

With the recent surge, SLO has 1,029 total cases and Paso Robles has 1,184.

Saturday’s county total comes on the heels of 74 and 72 new cases being reported Thursday and Friday.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials have seen a spike in November — 484 new cases have been reported since Nov. 1. SLO County should not exceed 140 cases in a week (or 20 cases per day) to stay in the state’s Red Tier.

Hospitalizations have not skyrocketed — 6 with two in intensive care as of Monday. The County has reported 33 COVID-19 deaths, the last coming on Oct. 31.

