SAN LUIS OBISPO — As California removes COVID-19 mask requirements, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport would like to remind all visitors to the airport that masks are still required while in the airport terminal and on the airplane.

Even if vaccinated, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires that everyone aged two and older must wear a face covering while inside the airport through mid-September. Masks are also required while boarding and traveling on an airplane. However, the TSA recently revised its policy, and airport visitors are no longer required to wear a mask while outdoors at airports, including in the parking lot, on the curb, or in the airport’s outdoor courtyard.

“California mask restrictions lighten up on June 15, but the airport is governed by federal regulations,” shared Courtney Johnson, Airport Director. “The federal mask mandate is currently in place until Sept. 13, and we ask everyone that visits the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to comply with regulations.”

More details about the airport’s COVID-19 policies and procedures can be found here.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) serves areas as far north as Southern Monterey County and as far south as Northern Santa Barbara County. The airport offers convenient access to and from the Central Coast. Residents and visitors have the choice of three commercial airlines with flights to several major U.S. hubs. The airport is also home to full-service general aviation and corporate facilities.

For more information or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...