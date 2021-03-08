SLO County reports only 25 new cases over the weekend

SACRAMENTO – Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates to the state’s COVID-19 response.

Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today

California has 3,504,652 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 3,258 newly recorded confirmed cases Sunday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 2.1 percent, and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.2 percent.

There have been 49,922,499 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 276,485 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 54,224 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Mar. 8, providers have reported administering a total of 10,512,860 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 13,345,790 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 14,503,895 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

San Luis Obispo County as of Mar. 8

19,860 total cases since March 2020

25 new cases, including weekend numbers

278 active cases

17 cases in the hospital (5 in ICU)

19,329 recovered cases, 97.3 percent recovery rate

247 deaths 1.2 percent death rate (difference being the 278 active cases)

North County Overview

Paso Robles 3926

Atascadero 1870

Templeton 597

San Miguel 496

ASH (Patients) 206

Shandon 139

Santa Margarita 131

Creston 80

Bradley 7

Under Investigation 31

Tracking Variants

Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been identified globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. These genetic mutations are expected, and some emerge and then disappear, while others persist or become common. Most variants do not have a meaningful impact. Public health becomes concerned about a variant when it affects COVID-19 transmission, severity, testing, treatment, or vaccine effectiveness. Get more information on the variants CDPH is currently monitoring.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

With the Regional Stay at Home Order rescinded statewide as of Jan. 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

Blueprint Summary (as of Mar. 2)

40 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

16 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier, San Luis Obispo County advanced to on Mar. 3

2 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Vaccinate All 58

In order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at most significant risk, the state is prioritizing individuals 65 and older to receive the vaccine as demand subsides among health care workers. This effort will help to reduce hospitalizations and save lives. To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, please visit myturn.ca.gov. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit the Vaccinate All 58 webpage.

Safe Schools for All

Governor Gavin Newsom launched the Safe Schools for All Hub as a one-stop-shop for information about safe in-person instruction. For more information on the transparency, accountability, and assistance measures related to California’s Safe Schools for All plan, visit the Safe Schools for All Hub.

Travel Advisory

CDPH has issued an updated travel advisory. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the state’s self-quarantine procedures for ten days.

Health Care Workers

As of Mar. 7, local health departments have reported 97,693 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 406 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.2 days. During this same time period, 78 percent of patients received test results in one day, and 94 percent received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Mar. 1, 331 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) have been reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

COVID-19 Procautions

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

Get vaccinated when it’s your turn.

Limit interactions to people who live in your household and follow state and local public health guidance.

Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both a good fit and good filtration.

Avoid non-essential travel and stay close to home; self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival if you leave the state.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work, school, and other people if you feel ill.

Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

For local information and updates, visit readyslo.org.

