Since March 2020, total of 30,459 COVID-19 cases detected, 29,917 have recovered

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the County of San Luis Obispo reported that seven people, ranging in age from their 60s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. That report brings the total now 365 people who have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.

According to the readyslo.org website, the total cases since March 2020 is 30,459, current active cases 174, recovered cases 29,917, and total deaths 365, which is 0.01 percent of the total cases in San Luis Obispo County.

This report comes as health officials worldwide prepare for the spread of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of COVID-19.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Variants found in SLO County per the emergencyslo.org website states that only a small number of COVID-19 positive samples are sequenced statewide and locally to determine the variant. In June, only 13 percent of samples were sequenced in California. Because only a small percentage of case specimens are sequenced to determine their strain, the actual number of variant cases is likely considerably higher. For a full list of variants and their concerns, visit the CDC variant page.

Currently, in San Luis Obispo County, there has been 955 Delta (B.1.617.2) cases reported, 292 Epsilon (B.1.427/B.1.429) cases, 183 Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases, 31 Gamma (P.1) cases and 8 Beta (B.1.351) cases.

In the press release Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, stated, “Sadly, we today report the deaths of seven more members of our community, and we send our deep sympathy to their family and friends; during the month of November, twenty-two residents of our county lost their lives to this disease. When you get vaccinated, wear a face mask or avoid crowds, you are not only protecting yourself but are also helping stop the virus from spreading to someone who may become severely ill.”

Local health officials—in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health—continue to closely monitor for the presence of the newly discovered Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that they named the new version of the COVID-19 virus “omicron” B.1.1.529. They classified it as a highly transmissible variant of concern, even though the actual risks are not yet understood. “Early evidence suggests it poses an increased risk that people who have already had COVID-19 could catch it again,” the WHO said.

SLO County Heath stated that while the variant has not yet been detected in the United States and much is still unknown, there are steps community members can take to protect themselves from all variants of COVID-19: get vaccinated, wear a mask, get tested, and stay home if sick.

According to Borenstein, of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, 70.1 percent have received at least one dose, and 62.9 percent are fully vaccinated, even though that term is under debate at this time, new reports show. It was reported that more than 50,000 SLO County residents have received boosters.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805)788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...