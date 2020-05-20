San Luis Obispo County is one of the latest counties to be added to the growing list of self-certified counties the State has approved for moving into full Stage 2. The list of counties now stands at 29 that have attested local health criteria meets state standards, allowing restaurants and retail to invite customers indoors, with modifications.

Among the criteria SLO County needed to meet was protections of Stage 1 essential workers, testing capacity, containment capacity, and hospital capacity among other nuanced criteria.

The County attested to 17 testing locations, with six in Atascadero and Paso Robles.

Dignity Health Urgent Care Atascadero — 5920 W Mall, Atascadero, CA 93422 Med Post Urgent Care of Atascadero — 7330 El Camino Real, Atascadero Medplus Atascadero — 5920 W Mall, Atascadero, CA 93422 MedPost Urgent Care of Paso Robles — 500 1st St, Paso Robles Paso Robles Vets Hall — 240 Scott St, Paso Robles, CA 93446 Urgent Care of Atascadero (Central Coast Urgent Care) — 9700 El Camino Real #100, Atascadero, CA 93422

Additional protections for vulnerable populations and homeless populations were also attested to by the County, as well as triggers for adjusting modifications. The County attached the SLO County START Guide to the attestation as a reference to how the County plans to deal with the uncertainty of adjusting to changing conditions.

On Tuesday, SLO County Board of Supervisors approved the re-attestation, signed by chairperson Lynn Compton. President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center Alan Iftiniuk also signed a letter in support of the County attestation. Both correspondences were added to the attestation.

The entire attestation is available here.

Information on reopening your business in SLO County here.

The County will present more information and ask questions at its regularly scheduled briefing today at 3:15 p.m. from the County’s Joint Information Center.

