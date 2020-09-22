PASO ROBLES — There are two locations in Paso Robles doing pop-up COVID-19 testing this week and next, no appointment is necessary:



• Parking Lot Across from Paso Robles Event Center, corner of 24th and Riverside, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 3 to 6 p.m.

• Heritage Ranch, 2130 Heritage Loop Rd., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1 to 6 p.m.

Due to increased testing capacity, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is once again urging anyone with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested at any of these locations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related