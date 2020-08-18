Centennial Park Gym will be a cooling center through Wednesday, Aug. 19

PASO ROBLES — Due to the excessive heat warning, the City’s temporary cooling center has been extended through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of up to 113 are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

They advise that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Cooling Center at 600 Nickerson Dr.

The City of Paso Robles has set up a temporary cooling center in the Centennial Park gym located at 600 Nickerson Dr. for the duration of the forecasted heat wave Aug. 14-19 and possibly longer. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pets will not be allowed inside the gym. North County Animal Hospital at 825 24th St. will take care of pets in need of relief from the heat.

Visitors must undergo a non-contact wellness check and wear a face covering (one will be provided if needed). Members of the same household may sit together. A guardian must accompany minors at all times. Capacity is limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Call 805-391-0988, for any questions.

