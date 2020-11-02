NORTH COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol has identified the two men who died in traffic accidents on Highway 101 near Paso Robles on Oct. 26 and Oct. 29.

John C. Splivalo, 67, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2018 GMC Terrain on Oct. 26, when his vehicle was rear ended during a four-car pileup on Highway 101 south of Spring Street. Splivalo sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Peter M. Mays, 82, of San Miguel, was the passenger in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Oct. 29, when the Jeep was struck by a tire that had come off a travel trailer and collided with the Jeep traveling north on Highway 101 near the Spring Street exit south of Paso Robles. Mays sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Both of these collisions are currently under investigation.

