The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the downtown City Park gazebo

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has announced a Community Celebration of Life event to commemorate the legacy of the late Mayor Steve Martin. Recognizing his profound impact on the community, the event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the downtown City Park gazebo. Martin passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, after a hard-fought illness.

The public first learned of Martin’s health concerns on March 2, when the City of Paso Robles released an update to address rumors surrounding his absences from two previous city council meetings. It was said by city staff that Mayor Martin was receiving treatment for a serious health concern.

The mayor took a step back from his duties serving the city to focus on his health, treatment, recovery, and family and had participated in City Council meetings remotely when he was available to.

advertisement

Martin was first elected mayor of Paso Robles in 2014. He was elected in 2012 as a councilmember and was again elected as mayor in 2018, and again for a third term in November 2022, which would have run through 2026. He also previously served on the Paso Robles City Council from 1987 to 1996 and was selected by his peers to be mayor of Paso Robles from 1988 to 1990. Martin was a life-long resident of the North County, growing up in Atascadero and living in Paso Robles from 1973 until his passing.

Martin was a dedicated leader and advocate for Paso Robles, touched the lives of countless residents through his tireless efforts to enhance the city’s growth and prosperity. The Celebration of Life will serve as an opportunity for the community to come together, remember his remarkable contributions, and honor his commitment to making Paso Robles a better place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...