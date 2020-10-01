ATASCADERO — Wild Fields Brewhouse opened late in 2019 and has had a bit of a turbulent start, relocating their young family, building out a brewery from the ground up and establishing themselves personally and professionally in a neighboring town from where Ryan grew up was an adventure.

“We would joke with each other that if we can survive getting open, we can survive anything… and then COVID hit,” says Ryan Fields, co-founder and brewer.

Wild Fields Brewhouse has been closed to the public longer than they were open, but are making their third attempt to reopen with strategy and a dedicated team on board. New Chef Taryn Bauer has taken the opening menu and added some personal touches.

Wild Fields features up to 20 house beers on tap, wine, cider, local soda, and a full menu. A large outdoor parklet has been approved by the City of Atascadero and can accommodate 80 people socially distanced.

“Essentially we took every piece of our seating that would move, and moved it,” says Jacque Fields, co-founder and president.

Kicking off this “Grand Re-Re-Opening” is a Drive-In Concert on Oct. 2 from 7-9 p.m. in partnership with Colony Days, a nonprofit organization raising funds for the annual community celebration of Atascadero. Shawn Clark Family Band will be streamed live for the event. Tickets are available on my805tix.com.

Saturday, Oct. 3, is the official Grand Re-Re-Opening from 2-8 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday after that from 2-8 p.m.

Wild Fields Brewhouse includes mini-bowling lanes, arcade games, foosball, air hockey and a toddler corner. Fun fact: the building was a bowling alley in its past life.

For more information, visit www.wildfields.com. Wild Fields Brewhouse is located at 6907 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related