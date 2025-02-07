The business hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at its showroom

TEMPLETON — Templeton Glass, a trusted name in the local glass industry for over three decades, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its history. As of Jan. 1, Kelly Flannagan has officially taken full ownership of the family-owned business from her parents, Jim and Rena Flannagan.

To commemorate this transition and celebrate the unveiling of a newly remodeled showroom, Templeton Glass hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at its showroom. The event, organized in partnership with the Paso/Templeton and San Luis Obispo Chambers of Commerce, marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company.

Kelly Flannagan, who has been deeply involved in the business for many years, is eager to take the reins and lead Templeton Glass into a new era of innovation and growth. As a female leader in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Kelly is passionate about inspiring others and breaking barriers. She has ambitious plans for 2025, including expanding the company’s product offerings, forging new partnerships, and continuing to provide exceptional service to the community.

“Taking ownership of Templeton Glass has been years of planning and preparation,” said Kelly Flannagan. “I’m honored to build on the legacy my parents created and excited to bring fresh ideas and growth to the company. Our newly remodeled showroom is a reflection of our commitment to innovation and excellence. I can’t wait to share it with our loyal customers and community.”

Templeton Glass has been serving the Central Coast since 1989. The company’s reputation for quality craftsmanship and customer service has made it a cornerstone of the community, and Kelly is dedicated to upholding these values while steering the business toward an even brighter future.

Feature Image: Kelly Flannagan (center with scissors) cuts the ribbon at Templeton Glass’ newly remodeled showroom to celebrate the next generation of ownership at the business. Photo provided by Templeton Glass

