SAN LUIS OBISPO — Within a year of opening its tasting room, California craft whiskey distillery Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills has staked a claim on the world stage of spirits after being named one of Wine Enthusiast’s “Top 100 Spirits of 2020.”

Rodney “Rod” Cegelski and Hamish “Hammer” Marshall

“As always, this list represents the most compelling spirits we’ve had the opportunity to review this year,” said Wine Enthusiast Spirits Editor, Kara Newman. “We could all use a little comfort this year, and whether you’re looking for yourself or as a gift, this selection of spirits is sure to deliver some much-needed joy.”

Rod & Hammer’s flagship Distiller’s Reserve Rye Whiskey was awarded 93 points as one of the select few California spirits recognized by Wine Enthusiast.

Handcrafted from in-house mash and aged in 15-gallon new American white oak barrels, SLO Stills’ most exclusive whiskey strikes a balance of spicy and smooth with notes of maple, caramel, and vanilla.

“We’ve spent years perfecting our Reserve Rye Whiskey,” said head distiller Paul Quinn. “To have our longest-standing spirit rank amongst the top whiskeys in the nation is a great honor.”

Crafted by California surfer Rodney “Rod” Cegelski and Aussie jackaroo Hamish “Hammer” Marshall, SLO Stills was founded in partnership to share a passion for quality spirits and the Central Coast lifestyle. Paying homage to a decade of spirited friendship, each SLO Stills craft whiskey is “Cut With The Pacific,” using purified ocean water to capture the soul and essence of the waters that united the duo.

Rod & Hammer’s Reserve Rye Whiskey is available in limited supply directly through the distillery and online for home delivery at slostills.com. Beginning in 2021, SLO Stills will be distributing its core lineup of Straight Rye Whiskey, classic American Straight Bourbon and barrel strength Cask Bourbon at retailers throughout California.

