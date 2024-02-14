Customers are invited to join Red Scooter Deli on 6th Street for its soft opening on March 1

PASO ROBLES — Red Scooter Deli announced the opening of its second location at 711 6th St. in Paso Robles, situated right next to The Pet Center. Customers are invited to join Red Scooter Deli on 6th Street for its soft opening on March 1.

The new space will offer the same delightful experience as the original location, featuring a full menu of breakfast and lunch options, along with an array of espresso, smoothies, and an exciting new juice bar.

Guests can enjoy the ambiance of patio seating, complimentary parking, expanded hours, and ample room for growth.

In addition to the in-store experience, Red Scooter Deli is enhancing its online ordering system for both takeout and delivery, ensuring that enjoying favorite meals is more convenient than ever.

While the original spot at 1102 Pine St. undergoes a refreshing makeover, Red Scooter Deli will continue to offer walk-in, call-in, and patio seating options, providing loyal customers with the same exceptional service they’ve come to expect. Furthermore, the grab-and-go selection is being expanded to include locally sourced breads, fruits, veggies, house-made salads, sauces, and much more, catering to the diverse needs of the downtown community.

The team extends heartfelt gratitude to customers for their unwavering support over the past 14 years. At Red Scooter Deli, dedication remains to the motto, “Always Local, Always Fresh, the Deli that Delivers.”

For more information and updates, please visit redscooterdeli.com and follow on Instagram @redscooterdeli.

