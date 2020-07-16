PASO ROBLES — The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association launched a new initiative — the DOWNTOWN PASOSafe recovery campaign — to send a message to businesses and the community, promoting businesses and residents to be safe in downtown Paso Robles.

In previous years, the community and downtown businesses have overcome the great recession, earthquake, and now — the coronavirus pandemic. Since the onset of COVID-19, downtown businesses have and continue to face economic challenges.

Main Street is an accredited and nonprofit organization representing downtown businesses, including retail, hotels, offices, restaurants, residents, wineries, breweries and other merchants. Main Street acknowledges that businesses are continuing to adjust to COVID-19 related disruptions; therefore, they continue to advocate for these organizations, share relevant information when helpful and assist with economic recovery.

As downtown businesses have reopened, Main Street launched this campaign by sharing a message of support and informative resources to our downtown businesses: to implement safety as a “new normal,” while inviting our community to a safe downtown.

As part of this ongoing outreach campaign, Main Street’s first initiative was the DOWNTOWN PASOSafe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Starter Kits. These kits were delivered to over 200 downtown business members by Main Street’s dedicated volunteers, and Mayor Steve Martin also made a few special deliveries.

PPE Starter Kits are 100 percent funded by various local businesses. They include a helpful safety reopening tool kit, a list of local PPE suppliers, masks, hand sanitizer and gloves — donated by Wallace Home Medical Supplies, San Juan Ranch/Santa Cruz Animal Health, Ken Neate of Guaranteed Rate, Third Base Market and Spirits and Calwise Spirits.

For more information about this program, future plans and how you can help support Main Street in its mission to help in the recovery efforts, visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org or send an email to info@pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related