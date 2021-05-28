Much-loved monthly tradition returns after a long year

PASO ROBLES — After a year like none other, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce announced the return of the much-loved monthly tradition of honoring one individual in the community as the Paso Robles Roblan of the Month.

The first Roblan in over twelve months is Tim Alvord, the May 2021 Roblan of the Month. Another first for the Chamber after the pandemic hit California last year is in-person Chamber Membership Mixers, with the first one held at the Ravine Waterpark on Wednesday, May 26.

The Ravine has been closed to the general public for over a year due to COVID-19 restrictions and are excited to re-open on May 29 and will remain open until Sept. 6.

The Paso Robles Chamber shared the background of this months Roblan of the month was chosen:

“Tim Alvord is a second-generation North County resident. He graduated from Atascadero High School in 1968, where he played basketball, football, and baseball. He received a Bachelor of Physical Education and a general secondary teaching degree.

Tim Alvord

Alvord went on to earn a Master of Physical Education and a minor in social studies with an emphasis on psychology.

After college, Alvord worked at Camp Happy Talk in Fresno before heading back to the Central Coast. He taught multiple subjects and coached several CIF Champion teams at Templeton High School from 1973 until 1979.

In 1979, he began teaching at Paso Robles High School (PRHS). During that time, Alvord coached Varsity Baseball, Varsity Football, JV Football, and Girls Basketball. He retired from teaching at PRHS in 2008, and in 2010 he retired from coaching at PRHS to begin coaching in Templeton once more.

In 2016, he was brought back into the PRHS fold, where he currently serves as defensive line coach for the Varsity Football team.

Alvord has been a dedicated member of the Paso Robles community for decades by volunteering his time and effort for numerous fundraisers and programs. He is a proud supporter of youth sports, having served multiple generations of Roblans as a teacher and coach mentor. In the late 1980s, he built a baseball cage where he provides lessons to his athletes.

Alvord has coached Babe Ruth and Little League baseball teams, summer baseball league teams, hosted baseball camps, as well as assisted kids in getting to any programs or games that were out of the area.

Tim Alvord is a leader of activism, and it is our privilege to celebrate his service in our community by presenting him with the Roblan of the Month award.”

The Chamber is currently accepting nominations and invites the community to submit nominations for the Roblan of the Month so that that they can be considered to be a future Roblan of the Year.

The nomination form can be found on their website at pasorobleschamber.com or can be requested from the Chamber office by calling (805)238-0506 or visiting them in person at 1225 Park Street or email at info@pasorobleschamber.com

Roblans of the month have the opportunity to be nominated for Roblan of the Year.

The Roblan of the Year traditionally is honored at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner Gala, which has been postponed until they know when restrictions will be lifted for large in-person gatherings.

“As our community begins to open up, our Board of Directors will be able to determine what kind of awards ceremony we can safely present,” Shanay Brown, Events Coordinator for the Chamber, said.

For more information about the Chamber and its upcoming events visit pasorobleschamber.com or call (805)238-0506.

Join the Chamber in honoring Tim Alvord for his tremendous dedication and efforts throughout the North County when you see him around town.







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related