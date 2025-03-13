Gary Eberle named 2024 Roblan of the Year, Boys & Girls Club honored with Beautification Award

PASO ROBLES — Community members, business owners, and families dressed in their finest gathered at Rava Wines on Saturday, March 8, to celebrate the 2024 Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce awardees. The event honored Gary Eberle as the 2024 Roblan of the Year and recognized the Tom Maas Clubhouse Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast with the Beautification Award.

While reflecting on the accomplishments of 2024, Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Gina Fitzpatrick also looked forward to the future, which will include the official opening of the new visitor center on 13th and Spring Street, which is now home to both the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) and chamber. Additionally, Fitzpatrick announced that the Templeton office of the Chamber is also moving into a new home on Main Street. The new office will be located at 524 S. Main St. in Templeton and will be opening later this month.

The new 2025 Board of Directors was ushered in as well. They include Robert Covarrubias, Rich Clayton, Steven Herring, Jennifer Acevedo, Jakee Arellano, James Brescia, Tim Brehmer, Lisa Colwell, John Donaldson, Willey, Isiah Gomer, Melanie Greer, Meghan Harris, Kristin Kearns, Kathy Kelly, Dixon Mann, Sarah Martin, Marci Miller, Julie Richardson, Maria Madrid Sabi, and Alison Venn.

advertisement

The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce has awarded the 2024 Beautification of the Year Award to the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast Tom Maas Clubhouse. This award honors projects that enhance the community through new construction or historic renovation.

“Witnessing the incredible work the Boys and Girls Club does for the countless kids they serve through this vital program in our community — it’s easy to acknowledge the true gift that has positively impacted so many local families,” Fitzpatrick said. “The Tom Mass Clubhouse stands as a testament to Tom’s enduring legacy, embodying his spirit of generosity and commitment to improving the lives of others. The dedicated team now leading the Boys & Girls Club has done an exceptional job honoring both Tom and the Maas Family, while fostering a safe, nurturing environment for our youth to thrive.”

The facility, which opened in June 2022, was made possible through Maas’ donation of a half-acre lot and a generous contribution from him and his wife Kathleen before his passing in 2019. The clubhouse design, led by Larry Gabriel, incorporates safety-driven features like secured entrances, high windows, and efficient plumbing and HVAC systems. Its bright and colorful interior fosters a welcoming environment for nearly 200 registered members, many from the surrounding neighborhood.

“I appreciate the time and thank you for this incredible honor. It has truly been a privilege to work alongside our community and create a safe and welcoming space for the children of North SLO County,” said BGC/MCC Chief Operating Officer Meghan Harris. “In 2022, we were able to open the doors of our very own building up here in North County, the Tom Maas Clubhouse, a milestone made possible for division and generosity of local businesses … we are deeply grateful to everyone here tonight and those who couldn’t join us, but have played an essential role in helping us create this incredible space where children can find safety, encouragement, and the support they need to build bright futures. On behalf of the Boys and Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast, thank you all.”

Gary Eberle, the “godfather” of Paso Robles winemaking, has been named the 2024 Roblan of the Year by the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

“It is an honor to see Gary Eberle named the 2024 Roblan of the Year. As a true cornerstone of our community, his vision, leadership, and passion have shaped Paso Robles, setting a standard of excellence. A devoted Rotarian, Gary exemplifies service above self with a generous heart, while his humor and quick wit make a lasting impression. His unmatched contributions to both the wine industry and our community make him more than deserving of this recognition, and I look forward to celebrating him,” Fitzpatrick told Paso Robles Press.

The Roblan of the Year is selected from past Roblans of the Month, honoring those who impact Paso Robles through community service and outreach. Though humbled by the title, Eberle joins a lineage of pioneers he has long admired.

“I genuinely appreciate this,” said Eberle at the Gala. “When I came to Paso Robles, it was so unique.”

A Pittsburgh native, Eberle’s journey to Paso Robles began with a passion for biology and wine. After playing football at Penn State, he pursued graduate studies in cellular genetics at LSU, where a professor introduced him to fine wine. This newfound passion led him to UC Davis, where he helped identify Paso Robles as an ideal wine region.

Eberle co-founded Estrella River Winery in 1973 and later launched Eberle Winery in 1979, debuting with his signature Cabernet Sauvignon. His accolades include co-founding the Paso Robles Appellation and pioneering 100% Syrah production. Beyond wine, Eberle’s philanthropy shines. He co-founded the Paso Robles Rotary Club Winemakers’ Cookoff, which now raises over $90,000 annually for student scholarships. A dedicated supporter of veterans and education, he continues to give back to the community he loves.

Dick Woodland — the 2023 Robaln of the Year and close friend to Eberle — introduced him at the Gala.

“I’m very proud that Gary was honored with this recognition,” said Woodland. “Roblan of the Year, I think [he] is a very deserving individual.”

Feature Image: Past Roblans of the Year pose on stage at the annual Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce Gala. From left: Sharon Ross (2016), Dick Woodland (2023), Vicki Silva (2003), Gary Eberle (2024), Marjorie Hamon (2015), Tom Madden (2018), John Hamon (2015), Dale Gomer (2008), and Mark Perry (2019). Photo by Hayley Mattson/PRP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...