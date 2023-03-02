Best of 2023 Winner: Best Optometrist or Eye Care

You voted. We counted. This is the Best of North SLO County 2023 as decided by popular vote from the community, and the winner of Best Optometrist and Eye Care is:
Optometric Care Associates • Paso Robles
1112 Vine Street
Paso Robles, CA 93422
805-238-1001
Optometric Care Associates • Los Osos
2231 Bayview Heights Drive
Los Osos, CA
805-528-5333
Optometric Care Associates • Atascadero
8105 Morro Road, Suite A
Atascadero, CA 93422
805-466-6939
Thanks to all the voters in the 10th annual Best of North SLO County reader’s poll who put their favorite businesses the top of the local scene as the Best in their business for 2023. Thank you for your support of local business!