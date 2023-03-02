You voted. We counted. This is the Best of North SLO County 2023 as decided by popular vote from the community, and the winner of Best Optometrist and Eye Care is:

Best of 2023 Winner: Best Optometrist or Eye Care

Optometric Care Associates • Paso Robles

1112 Vine Street

Paso Robles, CA 93422

805-238-1001

Optometric Care Associates • Los Osos

2231 Bayview Heights Drive

Los Osos, CA

805-528-5333

Optometric Care Associates • Atascadero

8105 Morro Road, Suite A

Atascadero, CA 93422

805-466-6939

Thanks to all the voters in the 10th annual Best of North SLO County reader’s poll who put their favorite businesses the top of the local scene as the Best in their business for 2023. Thank you for your support of local business!

