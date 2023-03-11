You voted. We counted. This is the Best of North SLO County 2023 as decided by popular vote from the community, and the winner of Best Gelato, Ice Cream, or Frozen Dessert is:

Best of 2023 Winner: Best Gelato, Ice Cream, or Frozen Dessert

﻿

Negranti Creamery

2989 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 369-2663

1211 Pine St, Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 296-3913

6090 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422

(805) 460-6628

Thanks to all the voters in the 10th annual Best of North SLO County reader’s poll who put their favorite businesses the top of the local scene as the Best in their business for 2023. Thank you for your support of local business!

