We are putting together our list of businesses that are reopening in Phase One. If you are not a part of SLO County’s START Guide Phase One, and want to provide feedback to the County, visit the link at the bottom of the page.

Among those identified by the State as Phase One retail are bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods, clothing stores and other retail. SLO County has a more aggressive list in its guide, but is obligated to follow State guidance until given an exception.

In the meantime, we want people to know who is open, where, and when.

Reach out to us now to get on the list!

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Friday will see a reopening of some retail and more, for those counties ready to work.

SLO County is ready to launch into Phase One of the START Guide, in cooperation with the State’s guidance, and will provide clarification and guidance for businesses to open and operate safely to protect public health. As long as COVID-19 numbers stay manageable, the county will prosper.

We are all in this together, and by working to keep our community clean and healthy, we will rise together.

We want to include a comprehensive list of businesses opening with information relevant to the ‘new normal’ for your business or industry to be published online, in the newspaper, and in Paso Robles Magazine.

Contact editor@pasoroblespress.com to add your info to the upcoming list. Deadline is Sunday, May 10.

While we are at it, if you are not Phase One but want to talk to us about how you are preparing or conducting business with modifications, let us know that too.

Contact the County here to provide feedback regarding the START Guide and help them help you get your doors open.

