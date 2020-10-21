PASO ROBLES — Visitors planning to experience the world-acclaimed outdoor art exhibition will also support the hungry and local law enforcement when they visit during Sensorio Gives Back Sunday.

Benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (SLO LEAF), this special fundraising event held by Paso Robles Sensorio will take place Sunday, Oct. 25. $20 of each ticket sold on that date for the stunning exhibition Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio will support these local charities, with $10 donated to each of the two organizations.

The lauded exhibit by internationally acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro is currently viewable through Jan. 3, 2021. Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.

At the inaugural Sensorio Gives Back Sunday on Sept. 27, nearly $15,000 was raised for local area charities Family Care Network and the San Luis Obispo Food Bank. Due to the success of the event, Sensorio announced a second Sensorio Gives Back Sunday event, this time benefiting The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and SLO LEAF.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s mission is to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition. The organization serves the community as a leader and expert in improving the nutritional health of Santa Barbara County through increased food security. The program pushes beyond the traditional scope of a food bank by providing more than just food, including programs for nutrition education, disaster preparedness, environmental sustainability, and community resilience to solve the underlying causes of hunger. To learn more about The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the public may visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

The San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (SLO LEAF) is committed to providing immediate and temporary financial assistance to law enforcement agency personnel and their immediate families, who are currently employed or honorably retired from a San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agency, in a time of death, serious injury, critical illness or other catastrophic circumstances. SLO LEAF was founded to help relieve the financial burden associated with the sacrifices of life or injuries sustained from being in harm’s way and offers assistance in coping with costs that often exceed insurance coverage. By giving back to law enforcement agencies’ families, SLO LEAF allows them to focus on recovery instead of financial burdens. For more information on SLO LEAF, the public may visit www.sloleaf.org.

