UPDATE: 12:17 p.m: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tony Cipolla gave a verbal report that the Sheriff’s Department received an officer-involved shooting call. Officer was wounded by gunfire, and being treated at a local hospital. Cipolla did confirm that the suspect is deceased. The officer’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Cipolla did confirm that the semi-truck accident is not related to the incident.

A Press Conference will be scheduled for later today, time still to be determined.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m: Law Enforcement still on scene, no additional reports have been released. Southbound slow lane still closed just before Main Street off ramp in Templeton due to semi-truck jackknifed in lane. Expect delays.

UPDATE 11:00 a.m: Suspect reported down, no additional suspects at large. Deputy in route to hospital. Area remains closed to public, it is advised to avoid the area.

UPDATE 10:57 a.m: Sheriff’s Office reports an officer involved shooting near Templeton Cemetery Road in Templeton. They are advising the public to stay clear of this area.

UPDATE 10:55 a.m: Reports of suspect on the ground, no confirmation if this was the only suspect.

Photo by Brian Williams on the scene.

UPDATE 10:47 a.m: All on-ramps from Paso Robles headed southbound are closed.

UPDATE 10:41 a.m.: Managing Editor, Brian Williams is on the scene and reports heavy police presence on Theater Drive to Cemetery Road. CHP Helicopter was flying over the vineyards now landed over by the cemetery.

Law enforcement on scene is San Luis County Sheriff, Atascadero PD, Paso Robles PD, along with Cal Fire.

In addition there is a Semi-truck accident on Highway 101 right, one of the Southbound slow lane is closed.

UPDATE 10:38 a.m.: Deputy down, paramedic on the way. Highway 101 traffic Northbound backing up.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: Suspect is down, additional officers in route.

BREAKING NEWS: Reports of shots fired in Templeton at the cemetery. Officers report shots have been fired possible suspect down by black mustang on Theater Drive quarter mile from Main Street in Templeton.

Officers moving in.

This is a developing story, we will update as information comes in, refresh for updates.

