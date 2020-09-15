ATASCADERO — The Annual Atascadero Creek and River Cleanup Day is Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. until noon. This year will be a little different as we follow COVID-19 Safe Guidelines:

• No formal gathering to meet at the beginning of the day.

• All supplies will be distributed from the AMWC Yard, but volunteers are encouraged to come by at their convenience and maintain CDC recommended social distancing at this location.

• Sign-ups will be available for each specific location, both ahead of the event and on the morning of the event, with each location limited to a maximum of 10 people.

• Bring work gloves, sturdy, closed-toe shoes, face coverings and a small backpack to carry water.

Volunteers are needed. Team leaders will not be assigned this year, but each group will be assigned to a specific creek section. It is helpful if your family-friend groups have trucks to haul the debris to the AMWC Yard.

Sponsors of the event include the Atascadero Mutual Water Company and the Groundwater Program, the City of Atascadero, and Waste Management. For more information, call the City of Atascadero Public Works Department at 805-470-3456.

