SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — As the holiday season approaches, American Riviera Bank is gearing up for a heartwarming season of giving with a series of initiatives aimed at making a difference in our local community. Embracing this spirit of giving, the bank is actively participating in various programs that spread joy and embody the true meaning of the season.

American Riviera Bank is proud to be part of the United Way Holiday Gift Drive, a community-driven initiative that brings smiles to the faces of individuals and families during the holiday season. Our team members in Santa Barbara County sponsored eight socioeconomically disadvantaged students in Santa Maria this year. This program is a testament to the bank’s commitment to supporting the local community and fostering a sense of togetherness. Our amazing team purchased 100 gifts for the drive this year. United Way works in tandem with schools and organizations to hand-select the families that are in greatest need each year.

The bank is excited to once again participate in Operation Santa, a heart-touching program organized by the SLO (San Luis Obispo) Department of Social Services. Operation Santa fulfills the wishes of local children from low and moderate-income families, foster children, and seniors in San Luis Obispo County. American Riviera Bank’s SLO branch is ready to accept gift cards to make this holiday season a little brighter for those in need.

This year, the bank has also partnered with the SLO County Probation Department for the Christmas Angels program. Each Angel represents a child encountered by the department while working in the community, and each Angel comes with a wish list. Community members are invited to choose an Angel at American Riviera Bank in Paso Robles and help fulfill a child’s Christmas wish, spreading joy and warmth throughout the community.

Across all Santa Barbara County branch locations, American Riviera Bank is joining forces with Toys for Tots, a program that has been bringing joy to children for decades. The bank is collecting new, unwrapped toys to ensure that every child experiences the magic of the holiday season. Donations can be made at any branch from Montecito to Goleta, allowing community members to contribute to this wonderful cause.

American Riviera Bank encourages everyone to join in the holiday spirit by participating in these initiatives. Whether it’s selecting a special gift for a child in need, fulfilling a Christmas wish through Operation Santa or Christmas Angels, or contributing to Toys for Tots, every act of kindness makes a difference. American Riviera Bank is honored to be a part of these programs, and looks forward to seeing the community join hands in spreading joy and goodwill this season.

