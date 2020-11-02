Ready to share some love with our local businesses! Our 8th annual Best of North SLO County Readers’ Poll is now open!

We have more than 100 categories of local businesses, organizations, events, and attractions waiting for you to cast your ballot for the Best of 2021.

Our Reader’s Poll is your chance to acknowledge all those who earned it in 2020, and this was a year we watched our community go above and beyond.

PasoRoblesPress.com/ReadersPoll

Vote by December 15 for your chance to win $500 to your local favorite store. See survey for details.

Best of Voting ends on January 10, 2021.

