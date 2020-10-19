PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday, Oct. 19, the winners of the Central Coast Spirits Competition (CCSC) and the Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC).

The Central Coast Spirits Competition included 12 companies with 35 total entries. The competition featured 60 total classes in each division — California — Spirits made in Calif. and Invitational — Spirits made outside of Calif.

Best Brown Spirits/Best of Class Bourbon — The Splinter Group, Napa, Straight Edge Bourbon

Best White Spirits/Best of Class Vodka — Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Americana Kaffir Lime

Best of Class Brandy — Castoro Cellars, Paso Robles, Bethel Rd. American Brandy

Best of Class Gin — Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Americana Pink Gin

Best of Class Liqueur — Calwise Spirits Co. Paso Robles, WFEx Barrel Reserve Orange

Best of Class Rum — Krobar Craft Distillery/Americana, Paso Robles, Navy Strength Golden Rum

Best of Class Rye — The Splinter Group, Napa, Whip Saw Rye

Best of Class Whiskey — The Splinter Group, Napa, Slaughter House

Best of Class Whiskey (Outside of CA) — Breckenridge Distillery, Breckinridge, Colo., Bourbon Whiskey

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition featured six brands with a record-breaking 19 total entries in 10 classes based on varieties.

Best of Show/Best of Class Flavored — IL Fiorello, Fairfield, Fig Flavored

Best of Class White Vinegar — Virginia Vinegar Works, Wingina, Va., Petit Manseng

Best of Class Red Wine Vinegar — American Vinegar Works, Cambridge, Mass., Ultimate Red Wine

Best of Class Apple Vinegar – American Vinegar Works, Cambridge, Mass., Cranberry Apple Cider

“We are proud to be able to showcase several of the best wines, spirits and vinegars from around the Central Coast during this unprecedented year,” said Colleen Bojorquez, Interim CEO.

Full results for the wine, spirits and vinegar competitions can be found at https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21-Aug. 1 and it will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or keep instantly up-to-date by texting FAIR to 888111.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related