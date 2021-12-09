Event for the entire family, Friday, December 10

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero is excited to bring back Winter Wonderland this year to take place throughout the Downtown on Dec. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. Not only are they bringing in 75 tons of snow, but they also have a fantastic line-up of entertainment.

Event Schedule

5 – 5:15 p.m.

City Council announces the Winners of the Trail of Lights

Fine Arts Academy Monarch Choir & Atascadero Elementary School Choir perform

5:20 – 5:40 p.m.

Motions Academy of Dance

5:45 – 6 p.m.

Fine Arts Academy of Dance

6 – 6:30 p.m.

Atascadero HS Show Choir with Members of the Advanced Choir

6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Atascadero High School Strings, Jazz & Concert Band

7:30 – 8:15 p.m.

Kiwi Kannibal, Local Band

8:15 – 9 p.m.

Dead Magic, Local Band

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Enjoy a magical snowy paradise, as they have added another 15 tons of snow to make for the largest amount of snow being delivered since the event started over 20 years ago!

With 75 tons of snow, there will be larger snow pile play areas and will help make way for a massive snow slide with four sled runs (vs. 3) built by Kiwanis Club of Atascadero, Glacier Ice Company of San Luis Obispo, and Premier Ag!

This year’s snow themed events also include Joe’s Little Train operated by the Elks Club of Atascadero, scooter demonstrations by A-Town Park & 805 Board shop, two Euro bungee jumps, obstacle course, gladiator joust, bounce houses, face painting, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus!

If you are looking to check off a couple of items from your holiday shopping list, this event offers shopping from our downtown merchants to over 35 craft and food vendors.

Atascadero’s Winter Wonderland is a must-do event this season! The event is free to come and enjoy, but don’t forget to bring along your wallet for holiday shopping, great food, and all of the extra fun that abounds! Invite your family and friends to enjoy an evening of holiday fun!

For more information, visit VisitAtascadero.com/events.

