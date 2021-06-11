FARMstead ED invites the public to celebrate local agriculture on July 17

Tour, taste, and learn about local agriculture during the SLO Co Farm Trail’s 2021 Open Farm Day on Saturday, July 17. Ticket holders will savor summer through a self-guided tour featuring over 15 farms and ranches and some two dozen producers and purveyors. This inaugural event will benefit Glean SLO, the SLO Food Bank, and the Great AGventure.

This family-friendly experience is an up-close chance to learn about agriculture through demonstrations, tastings, and farm tours. Local farms will be swinging open their gates to showcase everything from bee keeping to olive growing, while local ranchers will introduce you to goats, alpacas, sheep, pigs, and more, while local purveyors will showcase their locally made using our locally grown. Relax at picnic spots, shop at pop-up markets, and enjoy tastings of food and potent potables. For an additional charge, farm fresh brunch boxes and tasty lunch options featuring local fare are also available, as is an elegant table-to-farm Greenhouse Dinner.

Early bird tickets start at $30, and are available through June 14. After that, tickets start at $35 ($40 the day of the event) until sold out. Children under 12 are free. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to farmsteaded.com.

FARMstead ED:Bringing folks together with our locally grown via agricultural experiences and gatherings.

San Luis Obispo County based FARMstead ED serves as a conduit between visitors and farmers, educating folks on the importance of sustainable practices, local land, and craft. FARMstead ED curates’ opportunities for both tourists and townies to learn about everything from meat to mixology and to truly experience locally grown and made through a variety of different hands-on workshops and Table to Farm dinners all over the county.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...