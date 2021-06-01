Craft kits available for popular Try It! Tuesdays program

PASO ROBLES — The Library’s revamped Try It! Tuesdays maker class continues with Grab & Go kits containing everything needed to participate. Then tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to Try It! with Miss Melissa. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s free! Grab & Go kits are available a week before the program while supplies last.

Derby Car

Starting Wednesday, Jul. 21, pick up a Wood Derby Race Car Kit then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, Jul. 27, at 4 p.m. on Facebook to learn how to build and decorate a custom wooden race car.

Foam Bead Slime

Starting Wednesday, Jun. 30, pick up a Foam Bead Slime Kit then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, Jul. 6 at 4 p.m. on Facebook to learn how to make a colorful and crunchy sensory slime.

Bouncy Ball Kit

Starting Wednesday, July 7, pick up a Bouncy Ball Kit then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, Jul. 6 at 4 p.m. on Facebook to make your own colorful bouncy ball! Stop by and grab everything you need to get bouncing.

Stitch Up a Dinosaur

Starting Wednesday, Jul. 14, pick up a Felt Dinosaur Kit then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, Jul. 20, at 4 p.m. on Facebook to learn how to stitch up a felt dinosaur friend! This simple project is great for beginners.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the Library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

