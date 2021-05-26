New program begins on Jun. 26, continues through Dec. 31

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival Committee, in partnership with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, is rolling out a new passport program for the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival.

The new program begins on Saturday, Jun. 26, and continues through Dec. 31, so users have plenty of time to make full use of their passport. Participants will enjoy complimentary tastings at fifteen or more wineries, five breweries, and two distilleries. They will also receive complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants and various discounts around town. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the Atascadero Charles Paddock Zoo.

Passports can currently be purchased for $65 with an early bird special by visiting the Atascadero Chamber’s website through Jun. 18.

Beginning Jun. 19, passports will be sold for $75 and will continue to be available throughout the remainder of the year.

Passports have an estimated value of over $350. Once purchased, participants can pick up their passport from the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce (located at 6907 El Camino Real, Ste. A in Atascadero) or have it mailed.

For those that visit all participating tasting locations and complete their passport, they can submit it to the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce for a 25 percent discount coupon for 2022’s in-person Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival.

Visit atascaderochamber.org to purchase a Passport.

A live kick-off event will be held on Jun. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the new Atascadero Lake Park Zoo Garden. This event is open to the public and is complimentary for Passport holders or $20 for general admission. Passports will be available for purchase at the gate. Admission includes tastings by Ancient Peak Winery, Mea Wines, Wild Fields Brewhouse, Dead Oak Brewing, and Bristol’s Cider House, as well as live music by Emily and the Hurricanes, a wine pull, food, and more.

Josh Cross, CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, shared, “Since we can’t have a large in-person event, we wanted to offer a safe and fun way for our community to celebrate and enjoy great wine, beer, and spirits all year long! That’s why the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival Committee developed the passport program. We want people to get out, explore, and try all of the incredible offerings crafted by our local wineries, breweries, and distilleries.”

For further information regarding the passport program, please call the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce team at (805)466-2044.

