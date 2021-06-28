Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jul. 1 at 10 a.m.

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that world-wide superstar Jason Derulo has been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, Aug. 1. The show will begin with a live DJ promptly at 7:30 p.m. Jason Derulo’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and will mark his first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $81.50 (General Admission seating) and $126.50 (Reserved seating) and will go on sale Thursday, Jul. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. online ONLY at MidStateFair.com. Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale. In following state and county safety guidelines, overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

With close to 50 million followers, Jason Derulo is currently among TikTok‘s top 20 superstars and the most popular active platinum-selling musician across the entire platform. “Take You Dancing” marks the latest in a seemingly infinite series of hit releases from Derulo, including such current favorites as Alok, Martin Jensen and Jason Derulo’s “Don’t Cry For Me“ and Jason Derulo x Puri x Jhorrmountain’s club classic, “Coño,” the latter featured in more than 14 million TikTok videos. In addition, Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love“ has proven a world-wide summer sensation, now boasting over 100 million global streams and counting. The track is currently ascending towards the top 20 at CHR/Pop radio outlets nationwide having already reached number 1 in Ireland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom – Derulo’s fifth number 1 single in the UK. What’s more, “Savage Love” was recently joined by an official music video, now with over 22 million views via YouTube alone. A true multi-platform powerhouse, Jason Derulo undoubtedly ranks among the top pop and urban artists of this or any era, with 11 RIAA platinum-certified singles, 12 billion combined global streams, close to 6.5 billion YouTube views, and world-wide singles sales well in excess of 190 million.

The wildly talented singer, songwriter, dancer, and entertainer first drew acclaim through songwriting collaborations with such like-minded icons as Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Diddy, and Sean Kingston. Derulo kicked off his remarkable solo career with 2009’s chart-topping, 5x platinum-certified “Whatcha Say” and never looked back, rolling out five acclaimed albums and an epic string of hugely successful hit single including “In My Head,” “Ridin’ Solo,” “Talk Dirty (Feat. 2 Chainz),” and “Want You To Want Me,” all of which received 4x platinum certification from the RIAA. Additional platinum and multi-platinum hits include the 3x platinum “Wiggle (Feat. Snoop Dogg),” the 2x platinum “Swalla (Feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign)” and “Trumpets,” and the platinum-certified “Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “It Girl,” “The Other Side,” and “Marry Me.” As if all that weren’t enough, Derulo has been an in-demand featured artist, creating international hits with such diverse stars as Pitbull, Florida Georgia Line, Little Mix, Flo Rida, Gucci Mane, and Sofía Reyes. Among his countless career accomplishments, Derulo is among social media’s biggest stars of any genre, currently boasting over 113 million fans and followers across all platforms. In addition to his prolific musical output, Derulo has made countless TV appearances, including live performances and guest roles on such popular competition series as Dancing With The Stars and So You Think You Can Dance.

What’s more, Derulo has also embarked on what is proving a very successful acting career, with highlights including TV’s Empire and Lethal Weapon as well as last year’s big-screen adaptation of Cats. Derulo will next be seen starring as soul legend Ron Isley in the upcoming biographical film, Spinning Gold. The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 – Aug. 1 and this year is celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

