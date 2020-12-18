I recently received a press release from Carrie Lovell, Public Relations and Media Chairman for La Cuesta Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The story in the release was touching and I’ve decided to share it in my column today.

Barbie Butz

It’s a story of a way of honoring a 95-year-old grandmother despite COVID-19 restrictions. It was written by Linda Buzgheia, one of her daughters and began this way:

“COVID-19 struck and the world changed almost overnight. The news was very sobering. The virus was particularly devastating to people in senior living facilities. Mom had just moved into an assisted living facility in January and she was going to be 95 on her next birthday. Joining the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was on mom’s bucket list, and it couldn’t wait any longer!

“My parents, Marjorie and Ted Juel, are part of ‘The Greatest Generation.’ They believe strongly in family, duty, and love of country. My mother was the second-youngest of seven children. She enjoyed telling us stories about her family, growing up on a farm in Iowa. Her grandmother came to Iowa in a covered wagon. Her grandfather was a drummer for the Union Army during the Civil War. Mom and Dad were high school sweethearts. Dad, a World War II Navy veteran, went to college on the GI Bill. They both graduated from Iowa State Teachers College. They married shortly after graduation. Mom directed school and church choirs and taught Vocal Music. Dad coached basketball and taught Math and History. As teachers, they had summers off, so we took family vacations to National Parks and visited historic sites and museums along the way. Years later, Mom and Dad took my older daughters on the same kind of road trip. One of the car games they played involved memorizing The Preamble to the Constitution and the Gettysburg Address. Nadia and Vanessa were so proud to recite them when they got back home.

On behalf of my two sisters, Paula Juel Crabb and Teresa Juel Scott, and my three daughters, Vanessa, Nadia and Sara Buzgheia, we are so happy and proud to join the Daughters of the American Revolution with our mother and grandmother, Marjorie Ann Henry Juel, as descendants of Revolutionary War veteran John Hayden.”

La Cuesta Chapter, NSDAR is an active chapter whose members honor their ancestors who fought for our nation’s independence. The chapter will celebrate 70 years of service in San Luis Obispo County on Jan. 19, 2021. La Cuesta Chapter, NSDAR, promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism, through volunteer service in local communities.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, non-political, women’s service organization with more than one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.

Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.

To learn more about the work of DAR, visit DAR.org or connect with DAR on facebook.com/TodaysDAR.

What a wonderful act of kindness shown to this grandmother on her 95th birthday!

I’ve had a request for a cheese spread recipe. I think you will like this one. It can do double-duty as a spread or cheese ball. Serve at room temperature for spreading. Or refrigerate it for two hours; roll into a cheese ball; coat with finely chopped pecans. It is excellent with crackers or with fresh fruits such as apples or pear slices.

California Cheese Spread or Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

1 c. golden raisins

1 c. currants

Warm water

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

5 oz. Sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1¼ cups)

1 pkg. (4 oz.) blue cheese, crumbled

2 t. brown mustard

2 T. chopped fresh chives

1 small clove garlic, minced

Chopped pecans (optional)

Paprika and fresh parsley sprigs for garnish

Directions:

In medium bowl, cover raisins and currants with warm water; soak 30 to 40 minutes to plump. Drain well. Chop. Bring cheeses to room temperature; combine with chives and garlic; mix well. Add chopped raisins and currants; mix well. Serve in a bowl as a spread or refrigerate, covered, 2 hours. Shape into a cheese ball and roll in chopped pecans. Garnish with paprika and parsley.

Enjoy the rain.

Cheers!

