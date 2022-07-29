Got talent? You have an opportunity, on August 5 to showcase your talent at the inaugural talent show at the Printery in Atacadero. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Printery located at 6351 Olmeda Ave. The show is open to all ages and will feature musical, vocal, and dancing talent with cash prizes for the winners.

Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

Emmy Award nominee Doriana Sanchez will be one of the event’s celebrity guest judges. She is the creative director and choreographer behind the high energy disco routines on So You Think You Can Dance. She has also appeared in movies including Dirty Dancing and performed in Las Vegas and worldwide. Her collaborations include working with musical legends like Cher, Shakira, Natalie Cole, Frankie Valli, David Foster, Jackie Evancho, and comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

Guest judges will select a winner to receive a $400 cash prize. A total of $700 will be awarded for first, second and third place winners thanks to a generous donor.

If you think you have talent and would like to enter the talent show, contact Brenda at Dbmjmay@aol.com for details.

General admission to the show is $10 and tickets can be purchased at AtascaderoPrintery.org. Food and drinks, including wine and beer, will be available for purchase. Attendees should bring their own chairs.

The Atascadero Printery Foundation is a nonprofit organization that owns the historic 1915 building, one of the first buildings built in Atascadero. The building was damaged in 2003 during the San Simeon earthquake and has been red tagged by the city. Proceeds will help the Foundation repair the building and turn it into a community center with a performing arts center, museum, and space for events, meetings, classes, and activities.

The Foundation has much to celebrate this year including raising $82,000 toward a $100,000 matching gift, receiving a $20,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation, and being honored with the 2021 Organization of the Year Award by the Chamber of Commerce. For more information contact printeryfoundation@gmail.com or call (805) 466-1961.

This week’s recipe uses blackberries in a fast and easy-to-make dessert. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Yum, yum!

Blackberry Crisp

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh or frozen blackberries

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

11⁄2 teaspoons water

1⁄2 teaspoon lemon juice

1⁄2 cup quick-cooking oats

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄4 cup packed brown sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 cup cold butter or margarine

Vanilla ice cream

Directions:

Place blackberries in a greased 1-quart baking dish. In a small bowl combine sugar, cornstarch, water and lemon juice until smooth. Pour over berries. Combine oats, flour, brown sugar and cinnamon; cut in butter until crumbly.

Sprinkle over berries. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until filling is bubbly. Serve warm with ice cream. Yield: 2 servings

Enjoy the rest of the Mid-State Fair and the great weather here in North County.

Cheers!

