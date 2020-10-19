In 2001, the Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County published a wonderful cookbook titled “Recipes From the Heart of the Central Coast.” Loretta Butts and I were co-chairwomen of the committee, consisting of members Lyne’ Bloomfield, Sandra Clouse, Mary Anne Feller, Margaret Hask, Mary Houston, Dianna Jackson, Virginia Kammer, Nina Kruse, Liz Maruska, Nancy McAllister, Carol Michaud, and Loretta Wofford (my mother), names you may recognize.

The book was compiled of recipes from members, community leaders, and friends of the Assistance League chapter who contributed their favorite recipes for the book’s publication.

I mention the book now because it seems like yesterday that we put it together, but it was 19 years ago! I use the book regularly, and so many of the recipes have become favorites of our family.

Proceeds from the sale of the book supported our Operation School Bell program, providing school-appropriate clothing for children in need in grades K-12 throughout the county.

Our chapter received its charter from National Assistance League on March 21, 1996, and will celebrate 25 years of serving children in our county through our philanthropic programs.

Our fundraising efforts have turned from cookbooks and large-scale events to running our Thrift Store at 667 Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo. I hope you will visit the store soon. Please be assured that we are using all safety precautions and restrictions due to COVID 19.

Today I thought I’d share a couple of recipes from the cookbook. They are recipes you might use for those holiday dinners you will be preparing before you know it!

This recipe was served to many famous golfers through the years at the Bob Hope Classic at Indian Wells Country Club in Palm Desert. My mother and dad were members and used to volunteer for the Classic. Mother got this recipe from the chef at the Club restaurant.

Rum Pie

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

1 Tbsp. unflavored gelatin

½ c. cold water

1 pt. Heavy cream ½ c. Jamaican rum

8-inch graham cracker pie shell

½ c. grated chocolate

Directions:

Beat eggs until light in color; slowly add sugar to yolks. Place gelatin and water in top of double boiler. Over low heat, stir and bring to a boil. Pour gelatin over egg mixture. Beat on high speed. Beat heavy cream until stiff and fold into egg mixture; add rum and stir. Refrigerate to cool for a short time, then spoon into pie shell. Dot with grated semi-sweet chocolate. Serves 6 to 8.

A Crostata or country-style fruit tart has a free-form crust, giving it a more rustic look than a tart baked in a pan. Red or yellow Bartlett or Comice pears are good to use for this dessert.

Pear Crostata

Kathy Eberhardt

Ingredients:

1 Pillsbury pie crust

3 c. peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick pears

½ c. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

3 Tbsp. flour

1 Tbsp. butter

1Tbsp. Milk

1 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a flat baking sheet with cooking spray or use a sheet of parchment paper. After leaving the pie dough at room temperature, unfold the crust and place on the baking sheet. In a medium-size bowl, combine ½ cup sugar, cinnamon and flour. Add pears. Toss gently. Mound pear mixture onto pastry, leaving two-inch border all around. Dot pear mixture with butter. Fold edges of pastry over pears, folding it as you go and press in gently. Brush edges with milk and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 40 minutes or until pastry is golden and pears are tender, sprinkling almonds over pears during last 5 minutes of baking. Check pie crust after 30 minutes to see if the edges are golden. To prevent too much browning, cover with foil for the remainder of the baking time. Remove foil for the last 5 minutes so almonds can roast. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes. If using parchment, you can slide Crostata onto a cooling rack. If using cooking spray on baking sheet, gently loosen bottom of crust with a spatula and slide onto a serving plate. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream. Serves 8.

Thank you to those who let me know that you are using and enjoying the recipes I share. I appreciate your messages.

Cheers!

