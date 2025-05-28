Dear Editor:

The preliminary 2025 SLO County budget recommends closing the North County Campus of the SLO County Public Health Department Family Planning Program Clinic.

One of the alarming justifications given for the potential closure of this SLO county family planning clinic in Paso Robles is County “Resources are not redirected to this program as reproductive health is not a public health core service.”

This clinic is an important North County access point for birth control, STI testing, reproductive health screenings, and more. If we allow our county to treat reproductive care as optional, we risk increasing unintended pregnancies, health disparities, and long-term healthcare costs.

These are SLO Board Supervisors Heather Moreno and John Peschong’s constituent services. Will they step up along with other SLO Supervisors to continue these services until alternate service connections can be made, “in writing,” to service North County?

Email SLO County Board Supervisors to share your thoughts of protecting these clinic services.

Lee Perkins

Atascadero

