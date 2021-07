Dear Editor,

The School Districts have to follow state health guidelines, regardless of what Mom’s for Liberty believe.

Many people wrote in requesting the district have a cohesive plan that follows state and health guidelines. The people that came in to speak at the Atascadero School Board meeting did not have any masks, which is why most people in opposition did not go in.

We should listen to the health officials and wear masks.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Patty Smith, Atascadero

