My reply is no, no, no. Sales taxes increased to support emergency workers, school district is a financial mess, where’s our street repairs.

Enough money has been thrown around, and so far, I personally have seen very little for it. The City Council knew there was a shortage coming because Templeton did not need waste treatment services. Did they do anything? No! They waited until the last minute to ask to increase fees. ENOUGH TAXES. Cut your city payroll. Stop the “studies. “ This is mismanagement and nothing more. Reallocate money stop putting more on citizens who are unemployed, underemployed.

New revenue, try a cannabis retail store. Look how much money in taxes other cities have raised. Where is the increased crime rate from the retail operations?

Want more revenue, don’t tax me; cut your payroll open a cannabis retail store.

Diane Goelz

