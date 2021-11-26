Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

You’d better be “making your list and checking it twice” ‘cause Christmas is just around the corner, and you won’t want to forget anyone. From San Miguel to Santa Margarita and outlying areas, you’ll find restaurants, wineries and breweries, and local shops with great ideas for gift-giving.

Mark your calendars for some of the entertaining events that are taking place. Many are free, family-oriented, and memory-making, like the 60th Annual Paso Christmas Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., starting at 11th and Spring Street. The parade is presented by the Main Street Association Downtown Paso Robles.

On Friday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in Atascadero, bring your family to enjoy the lighting of the Sunken Gardens and Historic City Hall. Children can enjoy a visit with Santa following the lighting, as well as hayrides and fire engine rides. There will be tours of City Hall and hot chocolate too! The event is free and open to the public.

Winter Wonderland returns on Dec. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Atascadero. The signature event has grown to include more of everything, including food, music, craft vendors, Santa Claus, and SNOW! There will be several play piles of the white “stuff” and huge snow slides. So put the date on your calendar and enjoy the best of the season in downtown Atascadero.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Carol Porter and I attended the Templeton Women in Business Luncheon Meeting at Ian McPhee’s last week to give an update on Coats for Kids 2021. The organization’s members made a donation of funds as well as beautiful new sweatshirts for children from infancy to 6th grade. Thank you, members, for your generosity; such a lovely afternoon.

This week’s recipe for a pull-apart loaf is simple yet delicious and will be perfect for a Christmas morning brunch.

Glazed Pumpkin Pull-Apart Loaf

Ingredients for bread:

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 16.3 ounce package original flaky-style refrigerated biscuits

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¾ cup canned pumpkin pie filling

Chopped nuts (optional)

Sugar sparkles (optional)

Ingredients glaze:

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

2 to 3 teaspoons milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray 9×5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray. In small bowl, combine sugar and pumpkin pie spice; set aside. Separate biscuit dough into 8 biscuits. Then horizontally separate each biscuit into two pieces; place pieces flat on work surface. Brush one side of each biscuit round with melted butter. Spread a scant 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie filling on top of each; sprinkle with sugar-spice mixture. Stack rounds into four piles of four. Place stacks on their sides in a row in prepared loaf pan, making sure sides without filling are on both ends touching pan. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until loaf is golden brown and center is baked through. Cool bread in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. For glaze, in small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and enough milk to make thin drizzling consistency. Invert bread onto a serving platter. Turn the loaf over and drizzle with glaze. Serve warm.

Note: If using nuts, sprinkle over pie filling on rounds before assembling the loaf. If using sugar sparkles, lightly sprinkle on unbaked loaf before baking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...