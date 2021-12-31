Dr. Gary M. Barker

Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

Dr. Warren Wiersbe, who was a well-known theologian and pastor in America, made a very important and true statement: “Outlook Determines Outcome.” What is going to happen to each of us in the new year to a great extent will be determined by our mental attitude and perspective of life. Dr. Wiersbe was a Christian who believed that the Bible was the Word of God and the basis for having a positive outlook on Life. In this devotion, I want to share with you five biblical concepts that will produce a positive and prosperous attitude for dealing with everything that will occur in our lives in 2022. Each concept will begin with the letter “P.”

Present: Our life will be positive when we believe that God will be present with us in everything we face. Jesus promised us in Matthew 28:20: “I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” God’s presence in our lives means all of God’s infinite attributes and resources will be used to help meet our every need. Psalm 23:4 promises us that the Lord will be with us and enable us to handle all of our fears or even possible death. A believer doesn’t fear death because he knows that death is just a stepping stone that leads into heaven to be in God’s presence forever (2 Cor. 5:8, Philippians 1:21-23). Death is gain because to depart from this life results in being with Christ in heaven, which is far better than living on earth. Life’s greatest fear is conquered by FAITH. Faith doesn’t make life easy, but it does make what we believe possible.

Plan: God also has a wonderful plan for the life of every believer. Paul, the apostle, states in Romans 8:28-31 that God has a predestined purpose for the life of a believer, and if he does it, all things in his life will work out for his good. Doing God’s will is another way of saying that a believer has a divine plan to carry out in his life (Romans 12:1-2, Ephesians 5:17). Life will be good when God’s will is followed and obeyed.

Power: The wonderful truth about doing God’s will is that through His omnipotent power, He enables us to do it. Philippians 4:13 clearly states that a believer can do all things through Christ who strengthens him. A Christian can live and accomplish doing God’s goodwill through divine omnipotent power. The apostle Paul said in Philippians 2:13: for it is God who works in you both to will and do His good pleasure. God enables a believer to do what pleases God. God will always personally supply all the resources we need to please Him.

Promises: Another great provision of God that will cause us to prosper in the new year is His exceeding great and precious promises (2 Peter 1:3-4). A very well-known statement is, “The future is as Bright as the PROMISES of God.” God’s promises inspire faith and hope, which are so necessary to deal with the various issues of life. The just shall LIVE BY FAITH (Romans 1:17). Part of faith is hope (Hebrews 11:1), and hope will inspire a positive outlook in our lives.

Prayer: Finally, we have prayer which is one of life’s greatest resources for living a blessed and happy life. Jesus taught His disciples that we are to “have faith in God” and believe that God will always respond positively to a prayer of faith (Mark 11;22-24). Everything we need to live life well is just a prayer away.

May these five concepts: God’s presence, plan, power, promises, and answers to prayer enable you to have a fruitful and successful new year. With God, all things are POSSIBLE (Luke 1:37).

