Rev. Elizabeth Rowley is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at revelizabeth@cccsl.org.

In the past, when faced with a choice, after making my selection, I spent time worrying about whether I made the right decision—second-guessing myself like this created great fear and angst in me. As I cultivated my relationship with the Divine, I began trusting It as a power for good in the universe greater than me. I learned that while my small self may not know the answer, there is that within me which does know, and that is my Higher Self, the Self within all selves.

As this relationship grew, so did my faith. The second-guessing and doubt fell away naturally as I spent more time making conscious contact with Spirit in prayer and meditation. Fueled by faith, I know that I am guided, directed, and sustained by my Source, and I allow it to lead this divine dance of life.

As Ernest Holmes put it, “When prayer removes distrust and doubt and enters the field of mental certainty, it becomes faith; and the universe is built on faith.” We are in constant prayer with our thoughts. What we think about we bring about.

When I allow myself to get quiet, centered, and grounded, I realize I am in the presence of something mighty and magnificent. I am unified with the changeless, formless substance that has been and always will be – the Divine. It is as eternal and vast as the space that spans beyond the myriad universes, and it lives within us all. While there is a universal experience of it, there is also a very personal experience of its indwelling presence daily as I move through the world.

In this centered space, I am at home in the heart of God, in the place of love, where I remember that I am guided, directed, sustained, and inspired by my Source.

Spirit is communicating to each one of us on many levels all the time. Our invitation is to pay close attention to the dynamic world occurring all around us. It wants you to notice it, nudges you from the inside, encourages you to take that step, speak those words, create that art, write from the heart, or pick up the phone and call that person.

To commune with the Divine is to be in conscious contact with the presence of love that is the place within you beyond thought, beyond egoic structures, beyond fear, doubt, worry, judgment, control, complaints, and second-guessing.

When we reach the edge of everything we know and are beckoned to the place of the unknown, our faith allows us to take that next step. In full faith, we jump into the unknown land of the heart, which is the land of love, the land of the mystic and mystical experiences; it is the land of the Divine.

In this space, we remember that everything is ok – more than ok, in Truth. Dwelling here in Divine love, we thrive.

And so it is.

