ATASCADERO — Sylvester’s Burgers is offering “free burgers” to anyone who donates at least $5 to the A-Town Skate Park during the month of October.

This promotion will be offered at Sylvester’s Atascadero, Los Osos, and Oceano locations. To claim your free burger, you must come in on the day of donation and show your proof of donation at the register.

Sylvester’s will have QR codes to scan at the restaurants that will allow people to donate and get a free burger instantly.

“The A-Town Skate Park is vital to our community’s youth, and we want to do whatever we can to help restore the park,” stated Sylvester’s Burgers.

This promotion will run through Oct. 1-31.

Sylvester’s Burgers was founded in 1988. The restaurant specializes in serving quality burgers and authentic Central Coast vibes. Sylvester’s has been voted best burger by its fans year after year.

