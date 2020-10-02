SAN LUIS OBISPO — Five people were arrested Sept. 30 on multiple drug and firearm charges in San Luis Obispo.

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, San Luis Obispo Police Department investigators received information that Joshua Finneran, 33, was staying at a local hotel in the 1800 block of Monterey in San Luis Obispo. Finneran is known to law enforcement and had warrants for post-release community supervision violations and possessing narcotics for sale with gang enhancements.









Joshua Finneran, Michele Chavez, William Soto, Barbara Jordan and Thomas Westbrook were arrested in San Luis Obispo on Sept. 30.

Investigators located a vehicle belonging to Finneran in the parking lot of the hotel and conducted surveillance. A short time later, Finneran and Michele Chavez, 25, returned to the vehicle and were detained. Finneran was taken into custody for his outstanding warrants and was allegedly found with a loaded firearm at the time. Chavez was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for sales and was also arrested.

Investigators later learned that William Soto, 29, and Barbara Jordan, 37, were staying at the same hotel. Soto is a known associate of Finneran and was also wanted for post-release community supervision violations.

Investigators from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department responded and assisted investigators from the San Luis Obispo Police Department in conducting surveillance of additional vehicles associated with Soto and Jordan. During the surveillance operation, Soto, Jordan, and Thomas Westbrook, 38, returned to the vehicles and were immediately detained. Westbrook fled from officers and was apprehended a short distance away where he was taken into custody.









During a search of Soto, officers found two loaded handguns in his possession, as well as a quantity of narcotics and money indicating he was involved in drug sales. Gang enhancement allegations against Soto will be forwarded to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office related to this investigation. Jordan was taken into custody for probation violations.

Westbrook was arrested on suspicion of obstructing officers, felony probation violations and possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

