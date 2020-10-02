Staff Report

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Oct. 1 that a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge sentenced convicted sex offender Jess Drue Brasuell III to the maximum sentence of 47 years and 4 months in state prison for the sex crimes he was convicted of on Sept. 4.

This sentence was for 20 felony sex crimes he committed against four juvenile females between the ages of 15 and 17 in Atascadero.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, several victims provided very impactful statements for the judge to consider when issuing the sentence. One of the victims, who is now 19 years old, told the judge that she “is not a victim but a victor” and hoped Brasuell would get the help that he needs to not prey on young girls.

Another victim described how it was hard to see all of the other girls sexually abused by the defendant. She further stated, “a lot of girls could have been saved if one had spoken up.” She said he ruined many of their lives and that they have to live with what he did and described feeling that the defendant acted as though she doesn’t exist.

A third victim said that she blamed herself but now understood she wasn’t to blame. She described that the defendant stole her innocence and wanted him to spend his last days thinking about what he did.

“I am in awe of the courage and strength of these young women who came forward to report and then testify and endure cross-examination,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Their courage will inspire many other victims of sexual abuse to report and seek help from our law enforcement and victim service agencies. We will never relent in our quest for justice and to hold offenders accountable.”

This case was investigated by the Atascadero Police Department and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Christopher B. White, who argued for the maximum sentence and lauded each victim for their strength and courage.

