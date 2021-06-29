Cause for arrest includes possession of firearm while committing a felony

SAN LUIS OBISPO — In February of this year, members of the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (SOU), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), San Luis Obispo County Probation Department and the San Luis Obispo Police Department began a joint investigation of Josue Lopez, who was using the social media app Snapchat to advertise the sales of multiple types of narcotics and to facilitate narcotics transactions.

On Jun. 15, a search warrant was served at Lopez’s residence in the 1500 block of Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple narcotics, two non-serialized handguns and approximately $14,000 in cash.

The estimated value of the narcotics seized was approximately $5,000. The narcotics confiscated included:

23 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets

33 grams of counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride

30mg tablets containing Fentanyl and Acetaminophen

1.95 grams of counterfeit Acetaminophen and

Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills containing Fentanyl

2 grams of counterfeit Alprazolam (Xanax) pills containing Etizolam

Lopez was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and being armed while committing a felony.





Photos of confiscated narcotics provided by the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department

