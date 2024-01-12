A man of many talents, William Todd Holsted, left this world on December 30, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. In his own words, Todd was ‘right with Jesus’ when he passed, and we know he was greeted at the gates of Heaven by his dad, Ben, niece, Kelsey, and so many others. Todd died peacefully with his wife, Vikki, son, Corey, and canine companion, Kona, by his side.

Todd was born on January 26, 1960, at Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital. The eldest of three siblings, he was a long-time county resident and attended St. Rose Catholic School, Paso Robles High – Class of ’78, and Cuesta and Santa Barbara City Colleges. He lived in Paso most of his life but traveled to other areas, including Japan, with his art and gift for painting and design. Todd was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and talent for remembering trivia.

Todd married the love of his life, Vikki, in a unique and totally ‘Todd’ setting in Las Vegas, NV. Yes, Elvis was there! This was the beginning of a marriage that would last 27 years, a true partnership that was meant to be. Todd and Vikki built a wonderful life together, raising their son, Corey Michael, and always having a dog in the mix, including Daisy, Tiki, and Kona over the years.

Todd had many interests, and there was nothing he could not do. He enjoyed hunting and camping and was an artist, a musician, and a jack of all trades. If he didn’t know how to do it, he looked it up on YouTube. In the early 2000s, he was one of the leading web designers on the Central Coast, creating websites for a variety of companies. This was followed by the opening of Mariposa Brewing and his career stint as a brewmaster. He spent the last five years as a specially licensed, hazmat-certified big rig driver transporting crude oil for D&A McCrae Inc. Todd was always the entertainer with his guitar and songs that he wrote himself. Despite the colorful language that may have been in the lyrics, the laughter was contagious. Always quick with a joke, a story from the past, and his signature smile, Todd was, well, just Todd.

Todd inherited his love of cars from his dad, Ben, and cherished Alice, his grandmother’s 1950 Ford, which they restored together. Todd and Vikki had joined The Golden State Car Club and spent many happy times taking Alice to car shows, parades, and other events. Family photos of Alice through the years will always be cherished.

Friends were important to Todd from his early years growing up on Trigo Lane. With connecting backyards, he and his lifelong friend, Robert Freeman, built a fort where they shared many adventures. His musical connection with dear friend, Ted Cook, and friendship with fellow car enthusiast, Frank Rak, will never be forgotten.

Todd is survived by his wife, Vikki Holsted of Paso Robles, son, Corey Holsted of Kansas City, MO; mother, Julia Holsted of Paso Robles; sisters, Suzie Roget (husband, Erik and son, Ben) of Woodbridge, and Sandy McCullough (husband Kelley, daughter and family Sara, Jeremy, Macy and Ryder Tisdale) of Las Vegas, NV, father-in-law Gary L Kessler of Big Timber, MT, and brother-in-law, John Gary Kessler (Michelle Burner) of Las Vegas. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Holsted, niece, Kelsey Roget, and grandparents, Jim and Sibyl Holsted and Earle and Alice Conover.

Remembrances in Todd’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society Click Here, the Multiple Sclerosis Association Click Here, or the Woods Humane Society Click Here.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

