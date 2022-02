William R. Hopper was born on August 13, 1928, and passed away on January 8, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Janette, two sons and two daughters, 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

He was the history of family, loved stories and facts, the cows and calves were all named.

He enjoyed working the cattle, tending the land through sun and rain.

He is buried in the Shandon Cemetery. Memories can be expressed in leaving a stone on his grave.

