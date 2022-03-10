William R. Finfrock was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He left this world surrounded by his loving family on February 27, 2022, at age 85, in Paso Robles, California.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, his two Children, Corrine and Kevin, son-in-law Allen, daughter-in-law Lisa, six grandchildren Jessica, Marlee, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela, and Rebecca, and eight great-grandchildren and his sister, Barbara O’Neal.

His greatest accomplishment was his family. He will be remembered for unwavering love and kindness. He will be dearly loved and missed by his family and friends beyond measure.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Paso Robles Elks Lodge, 1420 Park Street.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...