William Herbert “Bill” Sundius, age 91, of Templeton, CA, died after a brief illness on September 20, 2023. Born in New Haven, CT, in May 1932, he earned his BS in Electrical Engineering from Yale University in 1959. He lived in Connecticut until 1968, when he moved the family to California. He lived in Thousand Oaks until 1986, when he moved to the central coast, living in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Templeton.

He served in the US Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War, where his job was to intercept and translate Chinese radio communications. He was honorably discharged at the rank of staff sergeant.

Bill worked as an electrical engineer for several well-known firms, including American Machine and Foundry, Burroughs Corporation, and Bif-Accutel. In 1986, he retired from engineering and did part-time work, including consulting and photography.

A lifelong ham radio enthusiast, Bill built his own equipment as a teenager and was president of his high school’s radio club. He organized the ham radio team that supported the Paso Robles Pioneer Day parade.

Also an avid bicyclist and member of the Westlake Wheelmen, he participated in a 1972 Bike-a-thon fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. He came in 4th out of 141 riders and rode 317 miles in 36 hours.

Billʻs faith was a keystone of his later life, and finding a spiritual and community home at the Atascadero Bible Church in 1994 was a blessing and life changer. He began working on staff in 1995 as a custodian and, later on, helping with church room setups and maintenance jobs. He worked behind the scenes and, according to his good friend and prior boss, Chris Key was the most faithful servant the church has ever had. He was dearly loved by many people and worked tirelessly until just ten days before going into the presence of Jesus. His faith was an essential part of his life, and he loved to study the bible, to perform service, and to share his faith.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert W. and Helen Stevens of Hamden, CT, and his sister, Virginia Sundius of Hamden, CT. He is survived by his sons, David (Stephanie) Sundius of Manhattan Beach, CA, and Eric Sundius of Sierra Vista, AZ, and grandson, Michael Sundius.

