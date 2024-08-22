Timothy Lane Burch was born in Milton, Florida, on January 28, 1972. He left his earthly life for Heaven on July 18, 2024. Tim was a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, loved by all who knew him. He was a legendary surfer, an incredible artist, and a courageous skydiver (He had a fear of heights). He spent his life working in construction, where he applied his artistic talent. His work can be seen at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California, where he constructed the IMAX Theater.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, John Burch, of Atascadero, California; Uncle Mike Burch of Atascadero, California; Uncle Jim Rowland of Fresno, California; Grandparents, George and Edna Burch of Atascadero, California; Grandparents Mel and Lucyle Rowland of Fresno, California and Grandparents Shorty and Audrey Quigley of Buffalo, Oklahoma.

Tim is survived by his Stepfather and Mother, Dave and Jan Opferman of Buffalo, Oklahoma; brother Mike Burch of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Step-Sister Dawn McDaniel of Perris, California; God Mother, Carla Ratliff of Fresno, California; lifelong friend, Jamie Parker of Morro Bay, California and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and beloved friends.

A memorial will be held at the beach “The Plt,” where he grew up, in Morro Bay, California, on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Memories will be shared, and the “Paddle Out” will begin at 1:00 p.m.

A very special Thank You to Cousin Tonya Burch and Beloved Friends Jamie Parker for their help with Tim’s arrangements. Tim will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved him.

